Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TREASURY
Spain aims to sell between 4 billion and 5 billion euros at
an auction of four bonds on Thursday.
INDITEX
Berenburg cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises target price to
37 euros from 34 euros.
AMADEUS
Amadeus holds its annual shareholders meeting.
OHL
OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL,
and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a
share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on
Wednesday.
Kepler Cheuvreux raises to "hold" from "reduce"
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
JP Morgan raises to "overweight" with target price for 39.4
euros, up from 31.3 euros.
