Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

GAMESA
Societe Generale cuts to "hold" from "buy"
BANKIA
Barclays cuts to "underweight" from "equal weight" while
cutting target price to 3.6 euros from 4 euros.
ABERTIS
Italy's Atlantia on Thursday opened the door to
considering a full cash offer for Spain's Abertis, but said for
now it still wanted some investors to accept shares in its 16.3
billion-euro bid to buy the Spanish toll road firm.
UNICAJA (IPO-UNIB.MC)
Spanish bank Unicaja is moving ahead with a stock market
listing that could raise up to 925 million euros, just days
after rival Banco Popular had to be rescued, raising questions
over the strength of Spain's banks.
OHL
Shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish
construction group OHL, jumped 12 percent after market opening
on Thursday after the company on Wednesday announced a tender
offer for its stock at 27 pesos per share.
