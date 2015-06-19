Sri Lankan shares at 2-month low in thin trade

COLOMBO, June 19 Sri Lankan shares fell to a
two-month low in light trade on Friday led by banking shares
while investors turned cautious ahead of an announcement on the
date of a parliamentary election.
The main stock index ended down 0.41 percent at
7,035.15, its lowest close since April 15.
The market saw a net foreign outflow of 102.8 million rupees
($766,592.10) on Friday, extending net foreign sales in the past
18 sessions to 3.42 billion rupees.
The bourse, however, has seen net inflows of 2.52 billion
rupees into equities so far in 2015.
"Political uncertainty is keeping traders and big investors
cautious about the market, but long-term investors are slowly
collecting," said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief operating officer
of Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Investors were confused due to a lack of direction on
interest rates, economic policies, and on the timing of the
parliamentary election, analysts said.
President Sirisena's government has said it would dissolve
parliament once some crucial reforms, including an electoral
bill, are passed, but is yet to fix a date for the election.
Shares in biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon
Plc ended 1.70 percent weaker, helping to pull down
the overall index, while Sri Lanka Telecom Plc eased
2.17 percent.
Turnover stood at 635.4 million rupees, less than this
year's daily average of about 1.11 billion rupees.
($1 = 134.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)