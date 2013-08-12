RPT-Sterling, UK bonds to reconnect with British data after BoE guidance

* BoE's guidance plan to bring back focus on UK data
* Economic numbers to hold sway over pound and gilts
* Volatility to rise before and around UK jobs data
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 11 Recent forecast-busting UK
economic numbers have had a muted impact on the currency and
bond markets, but that is likely to change now the Bank of
England has tied its "forward guidance" on interest rates to
unemployment.
After improving data such as July's jump in services sector
activity and a steady rise in house prices, further
improvements, which many anticipate, could see sterling rise and
bonds fall, as markets price in rate hikes sooner than
previously. That in turn could weigh on UK stocks,
analysts say.
The major driver for much of this year has been expectations
that the BoE under new governor Mark Carney would issue
unprecedented guidance that interest rates would stay low.
That goes a long way to explaining why the pound is 4
percent lower against the dollar at $1.5525 and down
5.6 percent against the euro. Low interest rates
make a currency less attractive and keep bond yields anchored.
On Wednesday, Carney said rates would stay at record low
levels of 0.5 percent until the jobless rate fell to 7 percent
from the current 7.8 percent - a process he said could take
three years.
"It was quite liberating that the subject of forward
guidance has now been dealt with," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency
strategist at Commerzbank. "Sterling is now likely to benefit
from positive macro data in the future."
Much to the disappointment of many in the bond market and
those positioned for a weaker pound, Carney did not pledge to
keep rates low for a specific period. Instead he surprised
markets by introducing what analysts called "knockout clauses".
He said the BoE would consider raising rates if its
forecasts showed inflation at 2.5 percent or more in 18-24
months, if low rates threatened financial stability, or if
medium-term inflation expectations rose significantly.
This will put the focus squarely on economic data.
TESTING THE THEORY
A raft of UK indicators, from consumer prices and retail
sales for July to the monthly jobs report, will test this theory
in the coming week.
UK unemployment for June is forecast to remain steady at 7.8
percent. But with the economy recovering, some say the jobless
rate could drop to 7 percent sooner than Carney suggested.
"Unemployment may be well clear of the current threshold,
but as it gets closer to that level, the risk of higher rates at
some point will increase," said Adam Cole, head of currency
strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
"We expect a partial re-coupling to drive sterling higher
against the euro in the remainder of 2013."
That re-coupling with data will hold true for bonds too.
"The bond market is back to the fundamental game of data
watching, something that has been sorely lacking throughout this
extended period of quantitative easing, central bank watching
and euro crisis," Standard Life said in a note.
Rate markets are pricing in the probability of
the first 25 basis-point increase in Bank rate in late 2015, a
year before the late-2016 date suggested by Carney's guidance.
They are also pricing in approximately 75 bps and 50 bps of
hikes in 2016 and 2017, respectively, according to BNP Paribas
strategist Shahid Ladha.
Bond investors will be concerned about inflation, given it
is already running above target, at 2.9 percent, and unlikely to
fall sharply if the economy picks up further. That would give
Carney little option but to tighten policy.
"Given the broad-based momentum in the economy, the next
move in UK policy seems at least as likely to be a tightening
than a loosening, even if it does not take place for some time,"
Ladha added.
The renewed focus on data will also see volatility rise in
the British pound, with steady demand for short-dated options
that allow investors to hedge against sharp swings around
important economic indicators, as happens with the U.S. monthly
payrolls reports.
"Volatility over that specific event, the jobless rate, will
be higher," said Saeed Amen, currency strategist at Nomura. "So
you are likely to see options more expensive."