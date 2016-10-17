Sterling trade jumped three times on day of "flash crash" -Thomson Reuters

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 17 Sterling traded more than three times its daily average for the past three months against the dollar in the 24 hours following a dramatic 10-percent collapse on Oct 7, Thomson Reuters said on Monday.
Thomson Reuters' Matching system is one of the main venues where banks and other major financial institutions trade the pound. The company does not give detailed breakdowns of volumes for particular currencies publicly.
The Matching system showed sterling falling as low as $1.1491 on the day of the crash, before rebounding to around $1.24. On Monday, it stood at $1.2158. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Mike Dolan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.