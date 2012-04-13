British pound to strengthen unless central bank objects

* Sterling holds firm near 19-month trade-weighted peak
* More gains hinge on whether currency strength worries BoE
* Any setback for UK economy could also hamper pound's rise
* Euro break below 2012 low of 82.22 pence could open test
of 80
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 13 Sterling's ability to extend
its broad-based gains hinges on whether UK central bankers show
concern about the potential damage to exports and whether data
in the coming weeks confirms the economic recovery is on track.
The British pound rose this week to its highest level in 19
months against a basket of currencies weighted according to
their relative importance for UK trade.
Traders are now expecting it to strengthen further, clawing
back more of the ground it lost immediately after the financial
crisis flared up in 2008.
At lot of it is the result of the resurfacing of the euro
zone crisis.
With borrowing costs in Spain and Italy jumping during the
past week or so and the euro coming under pressure, investors
have been seeking alternatives to euro zone assets, notably
sterling ones.
Having already hit a three-month high against the euro of
82.27 this week, many analysts believe the currency is on track
to vault its 2012 peak and climb towards 80 pence per euro,
levels not seen since the middle of 2010.
Its rate against the euro makes up around 50 percent of the
Bank of England's trade-weighted index, hence that benchmark's
jump.
Bank of England minutes on Wednesday could hamper the
pound's ascent past these key levels, however if policymakers
make any reference to its recent gains and the potential the
strength might do to exports.
"The Bank of England have always welcomed the weakness in
sterling post-credit crisis, and part of the way in which they
have envisaged quantitative easing (asset-buying by the bank)
working has been through the exchange rate," said Steve Barrow,
currency strategist at Standard Bank.
"If the pound is riding higher and the Bank makes a
reference to sterling strength it's not inconceivable that this
could act as a spur for some profit-taking."
However, he said policymakers were unlikely to express great
concerns because the exchange rate is only one of the factors
that affect economic activity.
Any dip in sterling, which on Thursday hit a 19-month
trade-weighted high of 82.4 and came within a whisker of
the 2012 high of 82.22 pence, would, therefore, only
be temporary.
FRAGILE ECONOMY
Euro zone debt concerns have not been the only reason that
investors have been buying sterling. The balance of economic
data in recent months has been stronger in the UK than in the
euro zone.
Most recently, Britain's biggest department store chain John
Lewis said it had enjoyed a "stunning" week
in the seven days to Easter Saturday.
But analysts say the pound's strong gains pose a risk to
exports and the government's aim to rebalance the
economy.
Data on Thursday showed a wider-than-expected UK trade
deficit in February and more such evidence would risk puncturing
sterling's buoyancy.
Economic reports next week include jobs figures on Wednesday
and retail sales on Friday and also have the scope to
deflate the market's optimism about the pound.
So too could the links between Britain and the euro zone
Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi, said in a
note to clients that sterling gains could be limited by the
"close ties between the UK and the euro zone economies and the
huge exposure of the UK banking sector to the recession hit part
of the euro zone".
However, most analysts believe the troubles facing the euro
zone will leave sterling's gradual ascent intact as investors
look to diversify out of euro zone assets.
"This is a continuation of a theme we've seen since the
middle of last year as wealth holders and managers of money with
exposure to the euro zone have been putting their money to work
in other currencies, including the pound," said Michael Derks,
currency strategist at FXPro.
"This is ongoing and should pull the euro down towards the
80 level," he said.