RPT-Sterling hits 6-year high against weakened euro

By Patrick Graham

LONDON Jan 14 Sterling hit a more than six-year high against the euro on Wednesday after an adviser to Europe's highest court left the door open to the European Central Bank embarking on outright government bond buying.

Sterling, on the ropes against the dollar since the start of the year, was up 0.3 percent on the day at 77.40 pence per euro and flat at $1.5157 by 0940 GMT.

There were few British political or economic events to go on on Wednesday, but dealers said the pound was still drawing support from expectations the UK economy would continue to outstrip its peers in Europe.

While a fall in inflation and some more measured numbers on growth have led investors to push back the timeline on a first rise in Bank of England interest rates, that outlook still contrasts with the threat of deflation facing the euro zone.

The euro also weakened broadly on Wednesday after an adviser to the European Court of Justice said an ECB bond-buying programme was legal under certain conditions.

The ECB wraps up its next policy meeting on Jan. 22.

Stephen Gallo, an FX Strategist at Canadian bank BMO in London, said the market, and importantly central bank reserve managers globally, seem to be adding to their long GBP positions versus the euro.

"Given monetary policy divergence between the BoE and the ECB, I'm sceptical that the market is overly short of pounds," he said.

"You would think the market is net short sterling against the dollar but reserve managers have probably moved to being net sellers of the euro. We think the pound will head into the 76-76.50 area against the euro but will base thereafter."

Still, Gallo also agrees with the raft of bank analysts who have warned on sterling's fate against a broadly stronger dollar this year.

Britain is facing the most open and uncertain general election of modern times in May, even as the country struggles with growing fiscal pressures and a current account deficit running of around 6 percent.

"The problem with current account deficits is that they're always fundable until they're not. A developed country like the UK shouldn't be building up external liabilities of 6 percent a year," said Adam Cole, head of European FX strategy with RBC Capital Markets in London.

"It is driven by the government (deficit) and not the private sector, which is why politics matters so much this time, in a way it hasn't typically when the UK has run up balance of payments problems in the past." (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)