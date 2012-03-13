US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Data boost lifts Wall St 1 pct

Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
NEW YORK, March 13 Banks and technology shares led the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq more than 1 percent higher on Tuesday as U.S retail sales exceeded expectations last month and concerns eased about the euro zone's crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 118.97 points, or 0.92 percent, to 13,078.68. The S&P 500 Index gained 13.21 points, or 0.96 percent, to 1,384.30. The Nasdaq Composite added 32.15 points, or 1.08 percent, to 3,015.81.
The S&P 500 climbed to 1,384.75, it highest intraday level since June 2008, and the Nasdaq hit 3,017.42, its highest mark since December 2000.
PARIS, Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.