US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains as banks rise

 NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks extended gains on
Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 briefly rising more than 1
percent on strength in bank shares.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 92.94
points, or 0.83 percent, to 11,269.70. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 11.18 points, or 0.96 percent, to
1,173.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 20.94
points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,467.00.
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)

