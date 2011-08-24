US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains as banks rise

NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks extended gains on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 briefly rising more than 1 percent on strength in bank shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 92.94 points, or 0.83 percent, to 11,269.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 11.18 points, or 0.96 percent, to 1,173.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 20.94 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,467.00. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)