US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides after Bernanke comments

NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday, with major indexes falling more than 1 percent after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. economic recovery was much less robust than hoped but stopped short of signaling further action to boost growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 180.92 points, or 1.62 percent, to 10,968.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX slid 19.94 points, or 1.72 percent, to 1,139.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC declined 26.56 points, or 1.10 percent, to 2,393.07. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)