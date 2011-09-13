US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise 1 pct

BRIEF-Blackberry announces mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with the S&P and Nasdaq rising 1 percent on strength in banks and industrial shares.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) was the top gainer on the Dow, rising 2.7 percent to $33.30, followed by General Electric Co (GE.N) and Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N).
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 63.91 points, or 0.58 percent, at 11,125.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 10.00 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,172.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 27.14 points, or 1.09 percent, at 2,522.23. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction