US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains, Nasdaq up 1 pct

BRIEF-Egain reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Egain announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday, with the S&P at session highs and the Nasdaq up more than 1 percent, led by gains in semiconductors.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 30.27 points, or 0.28 percent, to 10,764.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 9.27 points, or 0.82 percent, to 1,138.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 27.95 points, or 1.14 percent, to 2,483.62.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* Egain announces fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Control4 reports record revenue and income from operations for the fourth quarter
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: