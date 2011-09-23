US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains, Nasdaq up 1 pct

NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday, with the S&P at session highs and the Nasdaq up more than 1 percent, led by gains in semiconductors.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 30.27 points, or 0.28 percent, to 10,764.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 9.27 points, or 0.82 percent, to 1,138.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 27.95 points, or 1.14 percent, to 2,483.62.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)