US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises 1 pct on Slovakia deal

NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. stocks extended gains on Wednesday, with major indexes rising more than 1 percent after Slovakian lawmakers said they would approve a plan to expand powers in the euro zone rescue fund.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 111.03 points, or 0.97 percent, to 11,527.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX gained 14.99 points, or 1.25 percent, to 1,210.53. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 31.36 points, or 1.21 percent, to 2,614.39.

Parties in the Slovakian government reached a deal with a leftist opposition leader. Slovakia is the only European Union member that has not ratified the plan to increase the fund's powers and fight the spreading debt crisis. For details see [ID:nP7E7KK00V] and [ID:nL5E7LC0JT]. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)