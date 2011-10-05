US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes extend gains, Nasdaq up 2 pct

NEW YORK Oct 5 U.S. stocks added to gains in afternoon trading on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq up about 2 percent and the S&P 500 rising more than 1 percent.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and signs that officials were moving to prop up struggling European banks reassured nervous investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI added 89.16 points, or 0.82 percent, at 10,897.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 13.47 points, or 1.20 percent, at 1,137.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC jumped 46.19 points, or 1.92 percent, at 2,451.01, after rising more than 2 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)