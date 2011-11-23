版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls 2 percent

 NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday,
pushing the Nasdaq down 2 percent and putting the S&P 500 on
track for a sixth straight losing session, as the euro zone
crisis and weak Chinese data weighed on sentiment.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 166.88
points, or 1.45 percent, to 11,326.84. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 19.32 points, or 1.63 percent, to
1,168.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slid 47.22 points,
or 1.87 percent, to 2,474.06.
  (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

