US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses as banks weigh

NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks extended declines on Monday on investor concern about the banking sector's exposure to a possible sovereign default in Greece and its effect on European lenders.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 195.71 points, or 1.79 percent, to 10,717.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX dropped 23.18 points, or 2.05 percent, to 1,108.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 56.52 points, or 2.34 percent, to 2,358.88.

Belgian-French bank Dexia's (DEXI.BR) capital position looked increasingly stretched by its exposure to debt-laden Greece. The bank's board will hold a meeting later on Monday, a source said. For details see [ID:nL5E7L32BQ].

