US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits session highs

NEW YORK Oct 5 U.S. stocks added to gains in
afternoon trading on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite up
more than 2 percent and the S&P 500 rising more than 1
percent.
Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and signs that
officials were moving to shore up struggling European banks
reassured investors.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 93.93
points, or 0.87 percent, at 10,902.64. The S&P 500 .SPX was
up 14.02 points, or 1.25 percent, at 1,137.97. The Nasdaq
Composite .IXIC was up 48.02 points, or 2 percent, at
2,452.84.
The benchmark S&P 500 was still near the lower end of a
trading range that goes back two months, roughly between 1,080
and 1,220.
