US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-European pledge lifts Wall St 2 pct

NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks rose sharply in early trading on Monday after a renewed pledge by France and Germany to come up with a plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis by month's end lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 232.20 points, or 2.09 percent, at 11,335.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 27.89 points, or 2.41 percent, at 1,183.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 60.84 points, or 2.45 percent, at 2,540.19.

The benchmark S&P 500 traded above its 50-day moving average for the first time since late July. A close above it would be considered a bullish technical signal. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Kenneth Barry)