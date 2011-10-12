US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flies on euro-fund hope, S&P up 2 pct

NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. stocks extended their recent rally on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials back in positive territory for the year and the S&P 500 briefly rising 2 percent as the euro-zone rescue fund was set to get approval from all EU members.

Momentum buying, or a move back into equities after the broader S&P 500 closed on Tuesday its largest six-day rally since March 2009, was cited as another reason for U.S. stocks' advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 194.36 points, or 1.70 percent, at 11,610.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 22.51 points, or 1.88 percent, at 1,218.05, after climbing 2.1 percent to an intraday high at 1,220.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 41.45 points, or 1.60 percent, at 2,624.48.

At Wednesday's session high, the S&P 500 was up 13.5 percent from the intraday low hit last Tuesday. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)