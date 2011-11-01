US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street tumbles 3 percent

NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent on Tuesday after the euro zone agreement to rescue Greece and keep the sovereign debt crisis from spreading was upended.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 311.13 points, or 2.60 percent, to 11,643.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 36.28 points, or 2.89 percent, to 1,217.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 82.09 points, or 3.06 percent, to 2,602.32. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)