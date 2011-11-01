US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street tumbles 3 percent

BRIEF-Arrow Financial says CFO Terry Goodemote to retire from the company
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent on Tuesday after the euro zone agreement to rescue Greece and keep the sovereign debt crisis from spreading was upended.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 311.13 points, or 2.60 percent, to 11,643.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 36.28 points, or 2.89 percent, to 1,217.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 82.09 points, or 3.06 percent, to 2,602.32. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Feb 7 A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc employee was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme with a former employee of a rival biopharmaceutical company.
* First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reports a 5.17 percent passive stake in Xilinx Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2knV89w) Further company coverage: