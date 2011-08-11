US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq up more than 3 pct

BRIEF-Haemonetics reports Q3 EPS $0.30
* Reported Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue of $227.8 million, down 2 pct
NEW YORK Aug 11 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose more than 3 percent in late morning trading on Thursday as the market rebounded from recent steep losses.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 295.92 points, or 2.76 percent, at 11,015.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 34.64 points, or 3.09 percent, at 1,155.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 81.24 points, or 3.41 percent, at 2,462.29. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* Reported Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue of $227.8 million, down 2 pct
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company will be unable to regain compliance with its sec periodic reporting requirements by February 23, 2017 deadline set by panel