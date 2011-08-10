US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P extend losses, off nearly 3 pct

NEW YORK Aug 10 The Dow and S&P 500 extended losses on Wednesday, dropping nearly 3 percent after a sharp snap-back rally in the last session as investors fretted about the economy and high levels of public debt.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI tumbled 328.66 points, or 2.92 percent, at 10,911.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 32.41 points, or 2.76 percent, at 1,140.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slid 71.77 points, or 2.89 percent, at 2,410.75. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)