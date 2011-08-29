US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq extends gains, rising 3 pct

NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stocks extended gains on Monday with the Nasdaq rising 3 percent after a merger between two big banks in Greece and a rebound in consumer spending boosted investors' appetite for risky assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 242.22 points, or 2.15 percent, at 11,526.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 30.55 points, or 2.60 percent, at 1,207.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 74.54 points, or 3.01 percent, at 2,554.39. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Leslie Adler)