US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides on ECB discord

NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stock indexes extended
declines on Friday, with the Dow industrials down 3 percent as
investors fretted over discord within the European Central Bank
over how to deal with the region's sovereign debt crisis.
Traders also cited angst about possible terror acts over
the weekend as a reason to sell. Ceremonies will be held in New
York and across the United States to mark the 10th anniversary
of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the
Pentagon.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 330.96
points, or 2.93 percent, to 10,964.85. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX dropped 33.40 points, or 2.82 percent, to
1,152.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 63.87
points, or 2.53 percent, to 2,465.27.
