US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes off 3 pct on recession fears

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 3 percent on Thursday morning as a grim outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and downbeat data in Europe and China heightened fears about a global recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 371.83 points, or 3.34 percent, to 10,753.01. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 37.09 points, or 3.18 percent, to 1,129.67. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 80.56 points, or 3.17 percent, to 2,457.63.