US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq fall more than 4 pct

 NEW YORK, Aug 4 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell
more than 4 percent on much higher-than-average volume while
the Dow added to losses on Thursday, as worries about the
outlook for the U.S. economy and the debt crisis in Europe
escalated.
 The S&P 500 was on track for its biggest daily percentage
drop since April 20, 2009.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 436.21
points, or 3.67 percent, at 11,460.23. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 51.32 points, or 4.07 percent, at
1,209.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 118.51
points, or 4.40 percent, at 2,574.56.
  (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)

