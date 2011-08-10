版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 10日 星期三 23:15 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St off 4 pct on French bank jitters

NEW YORK Aug 10 U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 briefly down 4 percent on fears over the French banking sector's exposure to shaky European debt and its possible spillover into U.S. banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI lost 426.06 points, or 3.79 percent, to 10,813.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 43.80 points, or 3.74 percent, to 1,128.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 84.49 points, or 3.40 percent, to 2,398.03.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐