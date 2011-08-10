US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St off 4 pct on French bank jitters

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
NEW YORK Aug 10 U.S. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 briefly down 4 percent on fears over the French banking sector's exposure to shaky European debt and its possible spillover into U.S. banks.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI lost 426.06 points, or 3.79 percent, to 10,813.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 43.80 points, or 3.74 percent, to 1,128.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 84.49 points, or 3.40 percent, to 2,398.03.
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)