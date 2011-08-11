US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq up 4 pct; Dow adds gains

NEW YORK Aug 11 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose more than 4 percent in afternoon trading on Thursday while the Dow added to gains, with energy and financial services companies among the strongest sectors.

Solid results from Cisco (CSCO.O) and mildly encouraging U.S. jobs data helped stocks recover from recent steep losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 393.02 points, or 3.67 percent, at 11,112.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 47.33 points, or 4.22 percent, at 1,168.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 100.75 points, or 4.23 percent, at 2,481.80. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)