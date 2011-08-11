US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq up 4 pct; Dow adds gains

BRIEF-Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
NEW YORK Aug 11 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose more than 4 percent in afternoon trading on Thursday while the Dow added to gains, with energy and financial services companies among the strongest sectors.
Solid results from Cisco (CSCO.O) and mildly encouraging U.S. jobs data helped stocks recover from recent steep losses.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 393.02 points, or 3.67 percent, at 11,112.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 47.33 points, or 4.22 percent, at 1,168.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 100.75 points, or 4.23 percent, at 2,481.80. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* Says under a settlement and license agreement executed by parties, ancestry has agreed to pay DNA Genotek a settlement fee of $12.5 million
Feb 6 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when it recorded a charge of $499 million.