版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 9日 星期二 01:22 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street sinks on S&P downgrade, banks

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Aug 8 U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling more than 4 percent in the first session since Standard & Poor's cut the United States' top-tier AAA credit rating, with banks among the hardest hit.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 345.91 points, or 3.02 percent, to 11,098.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX slid 48.04 points, or 4.01 percent, to 1,151.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 105.47 points, or 4.16 percent, to 2,426.94. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐