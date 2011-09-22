版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 23日 星期五 01:49 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Blue chips drop 4 pct on recession fears

NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks fell further on Thursday, with the Dow industrials .DJI briefly down 4 percent, as a bleak outlook from the Federal Reserve and weak data from China heightened fears of a global recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 413.38 points, or 3.72 percent, to 10,711.46. The S&P 500 .SPX dropped 38.84 points, or 3.33 percent, to 1,127.92. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 81.79 points, or 3.22 percent, to 2,456.40. (Editing by James Dalgleish)

