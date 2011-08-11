版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St snaps back; S&P, Nasdaq up 5 pct

NEW YORK Aug 11 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose more than 5 percent in a late rally on Thursday as solid results from Cisco (CSCO.O) and mildly encouraging U.S. jobs data helped stocks recover from recent steep losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 481.84 points, or 4.49 percent, at 11,201.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 57.18 points, or 5.10 percent, at 1,177.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 118.87 points, or 4.99 percent, at 2,499.92. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)

