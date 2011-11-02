版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 2日 星期三 20:27 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after ADP report

NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Wednesday after a report showed private-sector employers added 110,000 jobs in October, beating economists' expectations. For details, see [ID:nEAPA20EH0]

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 5.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 49 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 5.5 points. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐