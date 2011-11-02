US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after ADP report

NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stock index futures
extended gains on Wednesday after a report showed
private-sector employers added 110,000 jobs in October, beating
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 5.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 49
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 5.5 points.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)