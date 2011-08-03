US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after ADP report

BRIEF-Regeneron says price increases unrelated from innovation will be pushed back on
* Regeneron CEO: "As we further diversify our product related revenue stream, we do not plan to provide eylea guidance after 2017"
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Wall Street equity futures added to their gains on Wednesday after a reading on private sector employment came in stronger than expected.
The rise indicated stocks may snap their longest losing streak since October 2008.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 5.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 34 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 6.75 points.
U.S. employment increased by 114,000 private sector jobs in July, according to the ADP National Employment report, above the 100,000 jobs forecast. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)
* Regeneron CEO: "As we further diversify our product related revenue stream, we do not plan to provide eylea guidance after 2017"
* Five-for-four stock split declared for common shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced that its German subsidiary, CSPi GmBH, secured a three-year service contract worth $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: