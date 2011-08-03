US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after ADP report

NEW YORK, Aug 3 Wall Street equity futures added to their gains on Wednesday after a reading on private sector employment came in stronger than expected.

The rise indicated stocks may snap their longest losing streak since October 2008.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 5.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 34 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 6.75 points.

U.S. employment increased by 114,000 private sector jobs in July, according to the ADP National Employment report, above the 100,000 jobs forecast. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)