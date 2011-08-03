版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after ADP report

 NEW YORK, Aug 3 Wall Street equity futures
added to their gains on Wednesday after a reading on private
sector employment came in stronger than expected.
 The rise indicated stocks may snap their longest losing
streak since October 2008.
 S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 5.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 34
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 6.75 points.
 U.S. employment increased by 114,000 private sector jobs in
July, according to the ADP National Employment report, above
the 100,000 jobs forecast.
  (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)

