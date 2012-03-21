ADR REPORT-ADRs ease with miners; Cemex gains for 2nd day

| NEW YORK, March 21
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies slipped on Wednesday, with mining companies
falling for a second straight day even as metals prices crept
higher.
Mexican cement company Cemex bucked the trend. Its
shares jumped 4.6 percent to $8.14 in New York, a day after a
major earthquake struck Mexico and damaged hundreds of buildings
and homes.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
also was up.
Among miners, shares of BHP Billiton were down 1
percent at $72.27 following heavy losses on Tuesday, while
shares of Gold Fields Ltd were down 1.1 percent at
$13.92.
Copper and gold prices bounced on Wednesday, and analysts
attributed the gains in gold to short-covering.
European banks were mostly lower, in line with declines in
Europe as weak U.S. housing data drove fears about
non-performing loans. In New York, shares of Banco Santander
fell 3.1 percent at $8.19, and shares of Deutsche Bank
lost 1.1 percent at $50.89. Shares of National Bank of
Greece were down 3.3 percent at $3.24.
Barclays analysts in a research note said, however, that
Europe's largest banks would have passed a U.S.-style stress
test.
In addition to Cemex, among the biggest Latin American ADR
gainers was Argentina's biggest energy company, YPF. Its
shares were up 8.3 percent at $29.72 after it said it resisted
government pressure to hold back dividend payments. It proposed
to distribute last year's profits to shareholders in the form of
new shares.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts
< .BKADR> was down 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index was up 0.03 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 0.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed down 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down
0.2 percent. Its index of leading Latin American ADRs was up
0.3 percent.