ADR REPORT-Amid uncertainties, investors play Europe ETFs

NEW YORK May 8 As uncertainties swirl over what is next for the euro zone, U.S. investors are increasingly pulling money out of exchange-traded funds tied to the region, though activity in the group remains high.

Europe's sovereign debt crisis has returned to the forefront of investor consciousness with Spain falling into recession and after Greece's elections on Sunday raised new questions on whether the country will stay in the euro.

The Vanguard MSCI European ETF saw net outflows of almost $93 million in April, according to data from Index Universe. The fund, which has about slightly under $1 billion in assets, fell 3.9 percent in the month.

Investors pulled $128 million out of the iShares MSCI Germany fund, which has about half of its holdings in banks. Ugo Egbunike, a San Francisco-based ETF analyst at IndexUniverse, said the outflows in the German fund were "significant."

"ETF investors need to be aware of the sector tilt in a fund, as many of the Europe ones that have taken the hardest hit recently are ones that are top heavy in financials," he said.

At the same time, the near-unceasing flow of headlines from the region have kept interest in the funds high. Volume on many funds has skyrocketed while broader trading continues to be thin. April volume on the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq fell 7.4 percent year-over-year.

Weekly trading on the Global X FTSE Greece 20 ETF, a small fund that is one of the few focused on Greece, is at its highest since March not even two full trading days into the week.

The 10-day average volume for the iShares MSCI Spain fund is 77 percent over its 50-day average, while the 10-day average for the equivalent French fund is up 20 percent over its 50-day average.

"Investors are realizing that Europe's fortunes may be very country dependent, meaning that the outlook for Germany or Norway is potentially different than for Spain or Italy," said Russ Koesterich, iShares global chief investment strategist in San Francisco.

European shares sank to a four-month closing low on Tuesday, hit by questions over Greece's commitment to its bailout pledges.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts lost 2.2 percent while BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost 2 percent. The S&P 500 fell 1.3 percent.

In other markets, the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 2.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 3 percent.