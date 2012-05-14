ADR REPORT-Stocks led lower by Asian ADRs after China's weak data

NEW YORK May 14 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Monday, hit by increasing worries about
Europe's debt crisis and more concerns that China's economy is
slowing.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies fell. China
Petroleum lost 2.1 percent to $96.85. China Mobile
slid 1.3 percent to $55.43.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
lost 1.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.5
percent. CNOOC Ltd shares fell 3 percent to $187.16.
Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher on Monday to end
a three-day losing streak.
U.S.-traded shares of Japanese companies also declined,
after the Nikkei share average sank below 9,000 for a
sixth straight week of losses. The ADRs of Toyota Motor Corp
dropped 1.3 percent to $79.70 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
slipped 1.9 percent. The FTSEurofirst index of top
European shares fell 1.8 percent to close at 1,004.20 points.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
lost 3.2 percent.