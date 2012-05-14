ADR REPORT-Stocks led lower by Asian ADRs after China's weak data

NEW YORK May 14 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Monday, hit by increasing worries about Europe's debt crisis and more concerns that China's economy is slowing.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies fell. China Petroleum lost 2.1 percent to $96.85. China Mobile slid 1.3 percent to $55.43.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 1.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.5 percent. CNOOC Ltd shares fell 3 percent to $187.16.

Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher on Monday to end a three-day losing streak.

U.S.-traded shares of Japanese companies also declined, after the Nikkei share average sank below 9,000 for a sixth straight week of losses. The ADRs of Toyota Motor Corp dropped 1.3 percent to $79.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs slipped 1.9 percent. The FTSEurofirst index of top European shares fell 1.8 percent to close at 1,004.20 points.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 3.2 percent.