ADR REPORT-Shares climb with bank stocks, Nokia falls

| NEW YORK, June 14
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies edged up on Thursday, with financial stocks leading
gains after news that central banks are prepared to help steady
markets after Greece's weekend election.
G20 officials told Reuters that central banks from major
economies stand ready to take steps to stabilize financial
markets and prevent a credit squeeze if the Greek elections
cause major market turbulence.
Shares of bank ADRs added to gains following the report,
including Barclays, up 3.9 percent at $12.11; Spain's
Banco Santander, up 2 percent at $6.22; and the Royal
Bank of Scotland, up 4.1 percent at $7.14. Shares of the
National Bank of Greece surged 31 percent to $1.61.
Banks are expected to be the most vulnerable to problems as
the euro zone crisis goes on and particularly if Spain's
financial health deteriorates further.
Investor focus has been centered on the Greek elections,
scheduled for Sunday, and what they could mean for market
volatility. Many investors are expecting high volatility
following the event and are worried about the country's possible
exit from the euro zone.
Also late in the U.S. session, the British finance minister
said Britain's government and the Bank of England will act
together with new monetary policy tools to handle tightening
credit and financial market conditions because of the euro zone
crisis.
Among the day's decliners was Finland's Nokia, whose
shares dropped 15.8 percent to $2.35 after it issued a profit
warning and announced 10,000 job cuts.
Shares of Credit Suisse also declined after the Swiss
National Bank urged the company to boost its capital. Its ADRs
fell 9.4 percent to close at $17.97.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
was up 0.6 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index was up 1.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.7 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
was up 0.5 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading
Latin American ADRs was up 0.4 percent.