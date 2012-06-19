ADR REPORT-Stocks surge on stimulus hopes

| NEW YORK, June 19
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies surged more than 2 percent on Tuesday as hopes grew
that the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is holding a two-day policy
meeting, would announce new stimulative policies.
Sectors tied to growth, including materials and financials,
rallied across the board, with all indexes tied to American
Depositary Receipts advancing broadly.
The Fed started a two-day meeting on Tuesday, and many
investors hope that recent weak data will spur action from the
central bank. Following a weak read on German economic
sentiment, there is also hope the European Central Bank may act,
helping to limit the continued uncertainty over Spain's banking
system and Greece's government.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 2.3 percent while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
was 1.3 percent.
Shares in cyclical sectors, which are tied to economic
growth prospects, rallied across the world. Aluminum China
gained 3 percent to $10.96 while mining giant Rio Tinto
added 3.1 percent to $48.31, Vale S.A. climbed
3.7 percent to $20.08 and BP Plc was up 2 percent at
$40.33.
Among financials, HSBC Holding advanced 3.3 percent
to $44.33, Barclays Plc rose 3.6 percent to $12.74 and
the National Bank of Greece surged 12 percent to $1.91.
Korea's KB Financial rose 1 percent to $34.76.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
surged 2.6 percent while shares in the region advanced to their
highest close in a month.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
ended 2 percent higher while the broader FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares closed 1.6 percent higher.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
soared 3.3 percent, while Brazilian shares reversed their losses
for the year on hopes for stimulus. The energy-heavy region
climbed alongside commodity companies. Petroleo Brazil
added 6.9 percent to $20.31 and CPFL Energia S.A. rose 1
percent to $25.47.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1.4
percent. Shares in Hong Kong and China closed mildly lower,
slipping from one-month highs reached in the previous session.