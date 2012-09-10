ADR REPORT-Shares tread water ahead of Fed

NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies edged modestly lower on Monday as investors stepped
back from recent gains and looked to possible policy action from
the Federal Reserve later this week.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
advanced almost 3 percent last week, its best since
early June, with investors hailing a new European bond-buying
program aimed at stemming the region's debt crisis. The index
slipped 0.3 percent on Monday.
ADRs have climbed in recent weeks on growing expectations
that the Fed would announce a third round of quantitative
easing, or QE3, in order to help boost flagging economic growth.
Many investors are reluctant to make bets ahead of Thursday when
the central bank releases its decision on extra stimulus. The
S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
0.3 percent while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares lost 0.2 percent as investors took profits in defensive
stocks, which are not expected to especially benefit from any
Fed action.
Among those defensive groups, utility firm National Grid
fell 1.6 percent to $54.60 and France Telecom
lost 2 percent to $13.38.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.3
percent as both Chinese imports and exports came in below
expectations for the month of August.
While the data indicated slowing in the economy, it
increased the odds for more Beijing-backed spending to boost
demand. China Petroleum, shares, which are linked to
demand prospects for oil, climbed 1.6 percent to $91.57.
In company news, Nordion Inc slumped 35 percent to
$6.95 after it said it would suspend its quarterly dividend
after an arbitration panel rejected its claim for damages from
its main supplier.
Talisman Energy Inc rose 3.2 percent to $14.62 after
it said its chief executive had stepped down, which investors
took as a sign the company could be looking for a buyer.