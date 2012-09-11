ADR REPORT-Deutsche Bank leads European shares higher

NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies climbed on Tuesday, led by European banks after Deutsche Bank said it wouldn't raise more capital from shareholders to meet tougher requirements on risk.

Shares of Deutsche Bank surged 5.7 percent to $42.47 after the bank outlined a plan of asset sales and cost cuts. The measures will involve a $5 billion restructuring charge, the bank said.

Among other European banks, Credit Suisse climbed 2.4 percent to $21.48 and Barclays Plc gained 4.2 percent to $13.68. Euro zone banks soared 2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European American Depositary Receipts rose 1.6 percent, outpacing the broader ADR index, which was up 1.4 percent.

Shares were up broadly as hopes grew that the Federal Reserve would announce new stimulus at its upcoming policy meeting. The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent.

Cyclical sectors, which are tied to the pace of economic growth and include banks and material companies, were among the biggest gainers on the day.

In Asia, Aluminum China rose 1.4 percent to $9.95 while Chinese oil firm Cnooc Ltd added 3.9 percent to $190.60.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.9 percent. Gains were limited as Chinese shares snapped a three-day rally ahead of the Fed meeting.

An index of Latin American ADRs rose 1.2 percent. Banco Bradesco rose 1 percent to $16.81 while Petroleo Brasil rose 2.1 percent to $22.20.

In company news, SGOCO Group Ltd rose 26 percent to $1.91 in erratic trading. This was the first day of trading for the company since May 16 when it was halted following allegations of double-booking of sales and other issues.

On Tuesday, the company said an independent investigation showed such allegations were false.