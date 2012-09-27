ADR REPORT-China bets lift foreign shares, Spain supports

NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Thursday, boosted by Chinese stocks on bets authorities will take steps to prop up equity markets in the world's second-largest economy.

Chinese traders attributed Thursday's gains to speculation that the domestic markets watchdog would announce steps to support stock markets, possibly including more reforms to initial public offerings.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts of Chinese companies rose 2.2 percent and the regional index of ADRs of Asian companies added 1.9 percent. The broad BNY ADR index gained 1.3 percent.

Top movers among Chinese companies included U.S.-traded shares of CNOOC, up 3.5 percent to $205.75 and Yanzhou Coal, up 2.8 percent to $14.74.

U.S. stocks extended gains late in the session after Spain unveiled plans for economic reform, luring investors into ADRs of European companies.

The BNY index of Spanish ADRs rose 1.6 percent with Banco Santander up 2.3 percent to $7.69 and BBVA up 1.5 percent to $7.95.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs gained 1.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 0.8 percent as local markets advanced also on hope for Chinese stimulus measures.

ADRs of Mexico's Cemex jumped 4 percent to $8.28.