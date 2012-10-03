ADR REPORT-Foreign shares slip on worries about Spain

Oct 3 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell slightly on Wednesday as uncertainty about Spain's request for a bailout lowered investor confidence.

Investors also were cautious before key U.S. jobs data due Friday.

The BNY Mellon Index of overall ADRs fell 0.16 percent to 126.54.

The decline was led by Latin American ADRs, with the BNY Mellon Index of leading Latin American companies falling 0.6 percent to 325.25.

American-listed shares of Brazilian energy company Cemig continued a nearly month-long decline by dropping 4 percent to $11.48 a share upon news that Barclays had cut its rating on the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight" and slashed its price target on the company.

Shares of leading European companies remained largely stable, with French ultrasound tech company Edap extending Tuesday's gain by rising 3 percent to $1.95. The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs slipped 0.1 percent to 120.21.

The BNY Mellon Index of top Asian companies fell 0.3 percent. Shares of Japanese motor manufacturer Nidec Corp fell 1.8 percent to $17.10 after it announced that one of its subsidiaries had acquired a majority interest in SCD Co, a South Korean motor manufacturer.

AirMedia, a Chinese advertising platform operator, rose 2.7 percent to $1.88 per share after it announced that it would increase its share repurchase program to $40 million.

Investors will study U.S. Department of Labor data on September employment due on Friday for signs economic growth. Last month, the BNY Mellon Index of ADRs rose 1.5 percent, after the data showed modest but consistent job growth.