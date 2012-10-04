ADR REPORT-Foreign shares rise, helped by Draghi's optimism

Oct 4 U.S.-traded shares of foreign companies
rallied on Thursday, helped by comments from European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi, who said plans are in place to buy
bonds of troubled euro zone countries such as Spain.
Investors are awaiting Friday's U.S. employment numbers with
cautious optimism. The labor market has been struggling, with
the unemployment rate at 8.1 percent nationwide and the rate is
expected to rise to 8.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon ADR index rose up 1.1 percent to
$127.65.
Asia saw some of the day's biggest gains, with the BNY
Mellon index of leading Asian companies rising 1.3
percent. Airline China South Air gained 3.8 percent to
$22.96 and solar energy company Trina Solar made up some
of this week's losses, jumping 6.4 percent to $4.80.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
companies gained 1.1 percent, led by strong performances from
Mexican stocks. Cement maker Cemex gained 4.8 percent to
reach $8.97 per share after it said earnings would rise by 9
percent from a year earlier. Shares of Grupo Radio Centro
, a radio station, jumped 17 percent to $9.23 per share.
Petrobras Argentina saw a 3.1 percent rise to $4.66
and Argentine bank Grupo Financiero Galicia rose 5.2
percent to $5.92.
The BNY Mellon Index of European ADRs rose by 1
percent after a relatively uneventful week. Medical technology
company EDAP erased some of this week's gains, falling
2.6 percent. Swiss bank UBS gained 2.3 percent.