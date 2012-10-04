ADR REPORT-Foreign shares rise, helped by Draghi's optimism

Oct 4 U.S.-traded shares of foreign companies rallied on Thursday, helped by comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who said plans are in place to buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries such as Spain.

Investors are awaiting Friday's U.S. employment numbers with cautious optimism. The labor market has been struggling, with the unemployment rate at 8.1 percent nationwide and the rate is expected to rise to 8.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon ADR index rose up 1.1 percent to $127.65.

Asia saw some of the day's biggest gains, with the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian companies rising 1.3 percent. Airline China South Air gained 3.8 percent to $22.96 and solar energy company Trina Solar made up some of this week's losses, jumping 6.4 percent to $4.80.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American companies gained 1.1 percent, led by strong performances from Mexican stocks. Cement maker Cemex gained 4.8 percent to reach $8.97 per share after it said earnings would rise by 9 percent from a year earlier. Shares of Grupo Radio Centro , a radio station, jumped 17 percent to $9.23 per share.

Petrobras Argentina saw a 3.1 percent rise to $4.66 and Argentine bank Grupo Financiero Galicia rose 5.2 percent to $5.92.

The BNY Mellon Index of European ADRs rose by 1 percent after a relatively uneventful week. Medical technology company EDAP erased some of this week's gains, falling 2.6 percent. Swiss bank UBS gained 2.3 percent.