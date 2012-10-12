ADR REPORT-Coca Cola Hellenic up in New York

NEW YORK Oct 12 The New York-traded shares of
Coca Cola Hellenic rose sharply on Friday, a day after
the bottling company said it was leaving Greece, making the
shares a standout in an otherwise flat market.
The announcement by the drinks bottler that it was switching
its primary listing from Athens to London and moving its
corporate base to stable Switzerland is a bitter blow to the
debt-crippled nation but a likely boost for the company.
JPMorgan raised its rating on the stock to overweight from
neutral while SocGen raises its price target for the company's
shares to 13.50 euros. The shares closed up 6.4 percent at
$21.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
fell 0.3 percent.
U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four months, led
lower on Friday by financial shares as results from Wells Fargo
and JPMorgan ignited concerns about shrinking profit margins for
big lenders.
STMicroelectronics said it was not planning to split
itself up, contrary to a report that Europe's top semiconductor
maker was considering a breakup. The stock rose 6.4 percent to
$6 in New York.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs edged
down 0.04 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed down 0.5 points.
Indian software services provider Infosys Ltd again
disappointed investors hoping for a more robust growth outlook,
undermining its standing as the country's information technology
bellwether and sending its shares down almost 8 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.4
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
dipped 0.3 percent.