ADR REPORT-Shares rise as earnings season surprises

NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Tuesday as global equities were boosted by surprising strength in U.S. corporate earnings.

Among individual shares, Rio Tinto gained after the iron ore miner backed plans to lift production this year, saying its operations were running strong. Rio was up 2.3 percent at $49.47.

Telefonica plans to sell part of its O2-branded German subsidiary and hopes to raise around 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion). Shares of the telecoms company jumped 3.6 percent to $13.61.

Tata Motors will look to launch a next-generation version of its Nano, the world's cheapest car, for the U.S. market in about three years, the head of its domestic business said. The Indian carmaker's shares added 0.2 percent to $25.14.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 1.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 1 percent after better-than-expected results from bellwethers Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 1.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 1.4 percent as bank stocks gained.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs were 1.1 percent higher and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs also rose 1.1 percent.