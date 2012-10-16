ADR REPORT-Shares rise as earnings season surprises

NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Tuesday as global equities were boosted by
surprising strength in U.S. corporate earnings.
Among individual shares, Rio Tinto gained
after the iron ore miner backed plans to lift production this
year, saying its operations were running strong. Rio was up 2.3
percent at $49.47.
Telefonica plans to sell part of its
O2-branded German subsidiary and hopes to raise around 1.5
billion euros ($2 billion). Shares of the telecoms company
jumped 3.6 percent to $13.61.
Tata Motors will look to launch a
next-generation version of its Nano, the world's cheapest car,
for the U.S. market in about three years, the head of its
domestic business said. The Indian carmaker's shares added 0.2
percent to $25.14.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 1.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
gained 1 percent after better-than-expected
results from bellwethers Goldman Sachs and Johnson &
Johnson.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 1.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 1.4 percent as bank stocks gained.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs were 1.1
percent higher and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs also rose 1.1 percent.