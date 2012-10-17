ADR REPORT-Shares rise after Spain keeps rating, cheery U.S. data

NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Wednesday after Spain avoided a ratings
downgrade and as stock markets were boosted by strong U.S.
housing data.
Moody's Investors Service affirmed its investment grade
rating on Spain, easing fears the country would be cut to a junk
rating. Spain's Santander was up 3.9 percent at
$7.94.
Telefonica rose 3.9 percent to $14.18 after
a prospectus showed its German business will pay no tax until
2016, potentially allowing the group to maintain generous
dividends and making its stock market flotation attractive to
investors.
Chip gear maker ASML tumbled after the
company said it is buying Cymer for 1.95 billion euros
($2.5 billion). ASML lost more than 7 percent to $49.55.
BHP Billiton gained after the mining giant
said it is forging ahead with plans to boost iron ore output.
BHP was up 3 percent at $71.08.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.8 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
added 0.4 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
gained 0.9 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares finished up 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.6
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
edged up 0.1 percent.