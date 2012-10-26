ADR REPORT-ADRs fall as earnings slump adds to economy worries

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies declined on Friday as corporate earnings reports and
outlooks pointed to a sagging global economy.
Data on Friday showed U.S. growth picked up in the third
quarter but still underscored the economic recovery was weak.
China Life Insurance Co Ltd lost
2 percent to $43.50 in New York trading as the world's largest
insurer by market value posted its first quarterly loss since
2008 due to big impairment losses from a sluggish domestic stock
market.
Ericsson slumped 5.1 percent to $8.61
after the telecom equipment maker reported a 42 percent drop in
core profit and promised more cost cuts to protect itself from
tough competition and slowing orders.
The tepid results join a parade of companies with large
global footprints to post soft earnings and a cautious outlook,
including Apple Inc after the close on Thursday.
The overhang from the disappointing earnings season
outweighed economic data showing U.S. gross domestic product
expanded at a 2 percent annual rate, higher than expectations
but not enough to lower unemployment.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
lost 0.7 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
shed 0.5 percent.
The ADR index is currently down 1.5 percent for the week.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.1 percent down at 1,097.35 points.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dropped
1.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs shed 0.3 percent.
Japanese automakers fell as sales were dented by a
territorial spat between Japan and China over disputed islands
that triggered anti-Japanese protests and a boycott of Japanese
goods.
Toyota Motor declined 1.8 percent to $77.07,
Honda Motor Co and shed 2.9 percent to $31.49.