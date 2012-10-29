ADR REPORT-No trading with NYSE, Nasdaq closed ahead of hurricane

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK Oct 29 There was no trading in U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies on Monday, with U.S. stock markets closed as a huge and potentially damaging hurricane was expected to hit the U.S. East Coast later in the day.
All U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday and possibly Tuesday, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange said late on Sunday, reversing an earlier plan that would have kept electronic trading going on Monday. The Nasdaq also said its markets would be closed.
Hurricane Sandy, a mammoth storm menacing the East Coast, took aim at the most densely populated U.S. region on Monday, forcing hundreds of thousands to seek higher ground, halting public transport and closing schools, businesses and government departments.
The storm comes amid continued problems in Europe, as Spain continued to hesitate over seeking euro zone assistance and political turmoil persisted in Italy. European shares fell 0.4 percent.
In company news, Petrobras reported earnings that missed expectations while media reports read that UBS AG would announce up to 10,000 job cuts as it takes the knife to its investment banking operations, particularly its fixed income business.
