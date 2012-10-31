ADR REPORT-ADRs edge higher in first trading day after the storm

NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose slightly on Wednesday, the first trading session
since a massive storm in the U.S. Northeast forced a two-day
closure of markets.
Trading was volatile, with many market participants unable
to reach their offices or work from home because of power
outages and issues with public transportation. Volumes looked to
be higher than average with traders working through two days of
pent-up demand.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
fell 0.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of European shares rose 0.6
percent, lifted by banking stocks. Deutsche Bank gained
3.6 percent to $45.34 while Credit Suisse advanced 2.6
percent to $23.14.
Asian shares slipped. The BNY Mellon index of Asian shares
fell 0.4 percent on weakness in semiconductor stocks.
Siliconware Precision Industries lost 5.9 percent to
$4.79 and United Microelectronics dropped 2.6 percent to
$1.87.