ADR REPORT-Foreign shares rise as market awaits U.S. election results

NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies gained on Tuesday but the mood remained cautious as
many preferred to wait for the outcome of the neck-and-neck U.S.
presidential election.
Gains were fairly broad-based, but energy stocks were among
the top gainers, along with materials and industrial shares.
Gold prices rose 2 percent on Tuesday, as speculation of an
election win for U.S. President Barack Obama and higher hopes
for Federal Reserve stimulus fueled an abrupt midday rally.
U.S.-listed shares of ArcelorMittal rose 4.9 percent
to $15.78 and Rio Tinto gained 1.6 percent to $51.23.
U.S.-traded shares of South Korea's POSCO was up 1.1
percent at $77.70.
Tuesday's polls will determine whether incumbent Barack
Obama or Republican challenger Mitt Romney are in charge of
resolving the "fiscal cliff" of multi-billion dollar spending
cuts and tax increases, which threatens to plunge the United
States back into recession next year.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.8 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
gained 0.8 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
0.8 percent. Britain's blue-chip stock index rose on Tuesday,
buoyed by some encouraging earnings reports.
U.S.-listed shares of European banks rose. Barclays PLC
gained 2.4 percent to $15.57 and Credit Suisse
rose 3.2 percent to $24.18.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.6
percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
rose 0.9 percent.